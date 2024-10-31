Dev Day: Data Access for your AI

This month’s Community Call will be a launch you won’t want to miss! We’ll delve into its powerful features and compare it to existing methods like RAG and Text-to-SQL. This innovation opens the door to new possibilities for your dev team and data.

Demo 1: Efficient Customer Support with AI

We built an intelligent Customer Support Assistant that worked alongside our support team to get work done more efficiently. See how our solution helped:

Increase productivity

Find answers and close tickets faster

Provide insights into the team’s performance

Eliminate repetitive questioning

Unify customer data for a comprehensive view

Leverage product usage data and telemetry for proactive support

Demo 2: Faster Data-Driven Engineering Management with AI

We’ll showcase the data assistant we built internally for our Engineering Managers which allowed us to simplify issue tracking, team insights, and project health monitoring. See how we were able to: