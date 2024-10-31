Dev Day: Data Access for your AI
WHEN
Oct 31, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual
This month’s Community Call will be a launch you won’t want to miss! We’ll delve into its powerful features and compare it to existing methods like RAG and Text-to-SQL. This innovation opens the door to new possibilities for your dev team and data.
Demo 1: Efficient Customer Support with AI
We built an intelligent Customer Support Assistant that worked alongside our support team to get work done more efficiently. See how our solution helped:
- Increase productivity
- Find answers and close tickets faster
- Provide insights into the team’s performance
- Eliminate repetitive questioning
- Unify customer data for a comprehensive view
- Leverage product usage data and telemetry for proactive support
Demo 2: Faster Data-Driven Engineering Management with AI
We’ll showcase the data assistant we built internally for our Engineering Managers which allowed us to simplify issue tracking, team insights, and project health monitoring. See how we were able to:
- Categorize and prioritize Github Issues efficiently
- Get instant summaries of incoming issues
- Track issue history from commit to latest PR
- Analyze team performance and issue resolution
Rob Dominquez
Senior Engineer, Hasura
Anushrut Gupta
Senior Product Manager, Hasura