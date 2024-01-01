Register
Meet the future of data delivery
What if making all your enterprise data available behind a unified, composable API – a data supergraph – was as simple as connecting the dots?
What if this supergraph had performance, reliability, and security guarantees baked in – with no operational overhead?
What if multiple teams could smoothly collaborate on, and evolve this super API without conflict – while still retaining autonomy and speed?
That’s what you’ll get with Hasura DDN!
But don’t take our word for it. Join this event to see it in action!
What to expect
Join us virtually for this launch event as we unveil the magic behind effortlessly delivering just the data you need to any application, any user, anywhere.
Opening remarks
Tanmai Gopal, CEO and Co-Founder of Hasura kicks off the event with the mission and vision for Hasura DDN.
LIVE DEMO
See Hasura DDN in action with an end-to-end demo that puts a spotlight on its best features.
AMA with the creators
‘Coz we love a good query! Get all your Hasura DDN questions answered by the engineers who made it all happen.
Panel: All about the data
Relational, NoSQL, vector, realtime… data ecosystem partners share their views on the data supergraph, and why Hasura DDN matters to their base.