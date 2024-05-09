Supergraph Round Table
A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the GraphQL Federation strategies and execution tactics. This discussion will be aided by Supergraph principles for GraphQL platforms.
We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!
Supergraph is an architecture framework that offers reference architectures, design guidelines/principles and an operating model to help multiple teams to collaborate on a self-serve GraphQL federation platform. Using the principles from this framework, in this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura will lead a discussion on:
- Why enterprises need a GraphQL federation platform
- Common challenges with building GraphQL Federation platforms and how to solve them
- Best practices and success stories from the field
