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Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable

Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable

WHEN
Oct 26, 2023
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

A roundtable discussion with industry peers on the rise of the supergraph architecture in the modern enterprise – the what, why, and how.

We are limiting participation to 20-25 people to keep this interactive and encourage peer-peer conversations. RSVP now!

Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura
The Brief

A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.

Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.

In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will lead a discussion on:

  • Why enterprises need a data supergraph
  • Core principles of a supergraph architecture
  • How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
  • Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
Register
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