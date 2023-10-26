Rise of the Supergraph: An Architecture Roundtable

Register
Loading...
The Brief
A supergraph is an architecture and operating model to build and scale multiple data domains as a single graph of composable entities and operations.
Supergraphs are a compelling architectural solution to the data access pains (and resulting time-to-market delays) caused by the accelerating data and microservice sprawl in the modern enterprise.
In this interactive roundtable discussion, Hasura co-founder and CEO, Tanmai Gopal will lead a discussion on:
- Why enterprises need a data supergraph
- Core principles of a supergraph architecture
- How to bring supergraph into your enterprise
- Preview: Hasura’s new supergraph platform
Register
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events