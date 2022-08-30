hasura-con-22

Catch the HasuraCon’22 Recordings

Check out our product announcements from HasuraCon’22

Hasura EventsAll Events
Offline Event

GraphQL at Gravity Heights San Diego

Join us for arcade games, appetizers, and beverages with other San Diego technology leaders.
LocationGravity Heights
timeAug 30, 2022
time03 - 05 PM
  • Jimmy Gomatos, SE, will offer an exploration of the evolution of application development over lunch, and after we'll enjoy a round of Gravity Heights.
  • App servers and ORMs are being replaced by data layers and core data services that are making data-access self-service and significantly improving developer productivity. Jimmy Gomatos will showcase the Hasura platform that supports the vision of simplified data-access and development workflows for all devs.
  • Hasura is a founding member of the GraphQL foundation and has quickly become the world's leading data access company. We are headquartered in San Francisco with employees distributed globally.
  • 🎉Those in attendance will also have the chance to enter a raffle for a AirPods and AirTags! Don't miss out and register now.

REGISTERREGISTER

Loading...
Presented by
Jimmy Gomatos
Jimmy Gomatos
Senior Sales Engineer, Hasura

Similar Events

Hasura Community Call - Mar 2022
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconCommunity Call
Hasura Community Call - Mar 2022
CalendarMar 31, 2022right arrow
GraphQL in Production
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
GraphQL in Production
View Recordingright arrow
Data Federation with Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Data Federation with Hasura
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo
Monthly product updates in your inbox. No spam.
Loading...
News letter