Jimmy Gomatos, SE, will offer an exploration of the evolution of application development over lunch, and after we'll enjoy a round of Gravity Heights.

App servers and ORMs are being replaced by data layers and core data services that are making data-access self-service and significantly improving developer productivity. Jimmy Gomatos will showcase the Hasura platform that supports the vision of simplified data-access and development workflows for all devs.

Hasura is a founding member of the GraphQL foundation and has quickly become the world's leading data access company. We are headquartered in San Francisco with employees distributed globally.