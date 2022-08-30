Offline Event
GraphQL at Gravity Heights San Diego
Join us for arcade games, appetizers, and beverages with other San Diego technology leaders.
Gravity Heights
Aug 30, 2022
03 - 05 PM
- Jimmy Gomatos, SE, will offer an exploration of the evolution of application development over lunch, and after we'll enjoy a round of Gravity Heights.
- App servers and ORMs are being replaced by data layers and core data services that are making data-access self-service and significantly improving developer productivity. Jimmy Gomatos will showcase the Hasura platform that supports the vision of simplified data-access and development workflows for all devs.
- Hasura is a founding member of the GraphQL foundation and has quickly become the world's leading data access company. We are headquartered in San Francisco with employees distributed globally.
- 🎉Those in attendance will also have the chance to enter a raffle for a AirPods and AirTags! Don't miss out and register now.