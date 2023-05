Data APIs: A Stable Delivery Interface for a Chaotic Data-First World

Data APIs, specifically GraphQL, are key to solving this problem, and in this session we’ll cover how Hasura autogenerates APIs

Enterprise data continues to explode. It’s also siloed across many more tools than before. How does a modern, data-first organization enable their engineers to easily get the data they need to build data-rich apps and services? How can they enable this access in a way that doesn’t create security or compliance risks?Venue Address - Garage 1130 Broadway , Seattle, WA 98122