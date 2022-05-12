A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins

With the complexity of the modern stack, application developers need the ability to compose data from different sources. The data typically resides in independent data stores but are frequently semantically related.



Hasura Data federation accelerates the API development process by creating a single GraphQL schema from multiple data sources thereby making the data access process self-serve. This lets app developers query, mutate or federate real-time and streaming data across services without writing any custom code and with the standard GraphQL specification.



With GraphQL Joins, we have enhanced our data federation capabilities to allow users to join across different GraphQL services in addition to joining data across databases and between a database & a GraphQL service.