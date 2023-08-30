Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
Hasura EventsAll Events

Accelerate app dev on Snowflake with low-code APIs

Do you need dynamic data APIs (GraphQL or REST) on Snowflake to allow your dev teams to rapidly build custom apps on Snowflake data?

With so much data centralized in Snowflake, enterprises want to maximize the value and impact of that data by directly building apps and data products on top of Snowflake. But, usually these initiatives are stalled/slow because the Snowflake platform team lacks the backend expertise and/or bandwidth needed to create high-quality data APIs to expose this data in a secure and performant way. Join this webinar to see how Hasura can help.
videoWebinar
timeAUG 30, 2023
time11 AM PDT
During this webinar, you’ll learn about:
  • Tick
    Why we need APIs on Snowflake
  • Tick
    Common pains with building high-quality APIs
  • Tick
    GraphQL or REST on Snowflake
  • Tick
    Hasura + Snowflake connector overview
  • Tick
    Demo:
    1. Generate low-latency API on Snowflake in 2 minutes
    2. Declaratively configuring access control
    3. Why Hasura-generated APIs are fast OOTB
    4. Deploy the APIs, and using it for custom app dev

REGISTERREGISTER

Loading...

Similar Events

A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
A Deep Dive into Data Federation with GraphQL Joins
View Recordingright arrow
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
An introduction to REST connectors in Hasura
View Recordingright arrow
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
RecordingRecording
webinar-iconWebinar
Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
View Recordingright arrow

Start with GraphQL on Hasura for Free

  • ArrowBuild apps and APIs 10x faster
  • ArrowBuilt-in authorization and caching
  • Arrow8x more performant than hand-rolled APIs
Try GraphQL with Hasura
Promo