Accelerating GraphQL federation by accelerating subgraph delivery

What you will learn
GraphQL federation, or composition, is the default operating model for unifying data and value across multiple subgraphs into a unified, federated GraphQL API. In this webinar, we’ll explore various GraphQL federation tools and architectures, and explain why building subgraphs quickly is critical for fast delivery of a federated GraphQL API.
We’ll deep dive into the architecture of popular federation tools like Apollo Studio or Router, GraphQL Mesh, Hot Chocolate, etc., and showcase how Hasura perfectly complements them as a subgraph.
Hasura’s subgraphs help you avoid the time and effort involved in writing boilerplate code for GraphQL resolvers, letting you focus on custom business logic – the only differentiated aspect of your API. With authorization and security baked in, Hasura’s subgraphs provide developer teams with a seamless operating model to federate into a unified GraphQL supergraph.
Who should attend this session?
- Developers who use GraphQL federation tooling and want more from the investment in federation tools
- Practitioners who want to accelerate their GraphQL federation journey by quickly building new subgraphs
- Anyone curious about GraphQL and GraphQL federation, and wants to know how best to architect your GraphQL backend
Agenda
- A comparison of GraphQL federation architectures
- Demo:
- - Instantly build two subgraphs using Hasura
- - Federating over subgraphs using GraphQL federation tools
