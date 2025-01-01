Hasura Logo

AngelList’s bold path to unlocking hypergrowth with AI

While others chase incremental gains, AngelList is making a bold bet on AI to revolutionize private markets. In a world where AI-powered search tools like Gemini and Perplexity are commoditizing public data insights, AngelList is focused on unlocking the full potential of private market data.

Fin, the company’s first reasoning engine for private markets, equips investment professionals with data to identify the next big opportunity instantly – diving deep into market trends, analyzing their current investment portfolio, and surfacing proprietary insights.

In this exclusive CEO Fireside, AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli sits down with Hasura CEO Tanmai Gopal to dicuss hisperspective on the GenAI landscape, AngelList's novel approach, and why PromptQL is their partner of choice in this transformation.

Avlok Kohli
CEO, AngelList
Tanmai Gopal
CEO & Co-Founder, Hasura
