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Enterprise Grade Authorization

Enterprise Grade Authorization

tl;dr

Learn how to model popular enterprise authorization systems like RBAC, ABAC, AWS IAM and GCP IAM in Hasura to map your authorization requirements.

Anon Ray
Anon Ray
Engineer at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

Best practices of modeling your authorization logic with Hasura
Existing approaches to authorization, such as permission systems like RBAC / ABAC / AWS IAM and GCP IAM
Demo applicable use cases on Hasura

At the end of this session, you will have a great framework on how to map all your authorization requirements to Hasura.

View Recording

Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!