Enterprise-grade Authorization: Modelling Common Enterprise Authorization approaches with Hasura

Description

In this webinar we will demonstrate best practices of modeling your authorization logic with Hasura. We’ll explore existing approaches to authorization, such as permission systems like RBAC / ABAC / AWS IAM and GCP IAM, and demo applicable use cases on Hasura.

At the end of this session, you will have a great framework on how to map all your authorization requirements to Hasura.

This webinar will be useful for anyone getting started with Hasura, or teams looking to learn about some best practices that can be applied to existing Hasura projects.

The webinar will include a 30 minutes presentation followed by a live Q&A.

About the Presenter

Anon is an engineer at Hasura. He is a polyglot developer with expertise in systems and application architectures, and works across haskell, python, javascript, postgres, docker and kubernetes. He is passionate about the open-source ecosystem, and building simple and elegant solutions.