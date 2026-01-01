Automated API Deployments with GitHub Integration on Hasura Cloud
Learn how you can apply any schema or metadata changes automatically with a simple git push to a configured branch on a GitHub repo using Hasura Cloud.
What you will learn
As you start building your app and want to incrementally test your API changes, you need to set up a CI/CD workflow to apply the Hasura metadata and database schema migrations. Hasura Cloud takes care of this by helping you configure a GitHub repo and a branch of choice per project, allowing you to simply do a commit and git push to trigger an API deployment.
In this hands-on webinar, we will look at how to perform these automatic updates for the following use cases:
- Moving from Hasura Cloud to Local Development
- Moving from Local Development to Hasura Cloud
- Moving between Hasura Cloud instances
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What you will learn
As you start building your app and want to incrementally test your API changes, you need to set up a CI/CD workflow to apply the Hasura metadata and database schema migrations. Hasura Cloud takes care of this by helping you configure a GitHub repo and a branch of choice per project, allowing you to simply do a commit and git push to trigger an API deployment.
In this hands-on webinar, we will look at how to perform these automatic updates for the following use cases:
- Moving from Hasura Cloud to Local Development
- Moving from Local Development to Hasura Cloud
- Moving between Hasura Cloud instances