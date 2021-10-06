Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

This event has concluded
Automated API Deployments with GitHub Integration on Hasura Cloud
As you start building your app and want to incrementally test your API changes, you need to set up a CI/CD workflow to apply the Hasura metadata and database schema migrations. Hasura Cloud takes care of this by helping you configure a GitHub repo and a branch of choice per project, allowing you to simply do a commit and git push to trigger an API deployment.

In this hands-on webinar, we will look at how to perform these automatic updates for the following use cases:

  • Moving from Hasura Cloud to Local Development
  • Moving from Local Development to Hasura Cloud
  • Moving between Hasura Cloud instances
