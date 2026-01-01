Best Practices for API Observability with Hasura
Observability is critical in any modern software deployment, and your APIs built with Hasura are no exception. In this webinar, we'll explore the best practices for observability in Hasura deployments, including how to monitor and debug your Hasura deployment effectively.
What you will learn
- Set up effective monitoring and logging for your Hasura deployment
- Use metrics and alerts to detect and diagnose issues before they become critical
- Leverage distributed tracing to understand how different components in your Hasura deployment interact
- Use the Hasura console to debug issues and gain insight into how your deployment is performing
- Implementing an IRP (Incident Response Platform) for your organization and integrating them with your observability tooling
- Creating a functional monitoring dashboard and demo
Whether you're new to Hasura or a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights on ensuring that your deployment is performing optimally and that you have the information you need to diagnose and resolve any issues that arise quickly. Join us to learn how to build more observable and resilient APIs using Hasura.
View Recording
Loading...
What you will learn
- Set up effective monitoring and logging for your Hasura deployment
- Use metrics and alerts to detect and diagnose issues before they become critical
- Leverage distributed tracing to understand how different components in your Hasura deployment interact
- Use the Hasura console to debug issues and gain insight into how your deployment is performing
- Implementing an IRP (Incident Response Platform) for your organization and integrating them with your observability tooling
- Creating a functional monitoring dashboard and demo
Whether you're new to Hasura or a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights on ensuring that your deployment is performing optimally and that you have the information you need to diagnose and resolve any issues that arise quickly. Join us to learn how to build more observable and resilient APIs using Hasura.