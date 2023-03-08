Best Practices for API Observability with Hasura

This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
What you will learn
- Set up effective monitoring and logging for your Hasura deployment
- Use metrics and alerts to detect and diagnose issues before they become critical
- Leverage distributed tracing to understand how different components in your Hasura deployment interact
- Use the Hasura console to debug issues and gain insight into how your deployment is performing
- Implementing an IRP (Incident Response Platform) for your organization and integrating them with your observability tooling
- Creating a functional monitoring dashboard and demo
Whether you're new to Hasura or a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights on ensuring that your deployment is performing optimally and that you have the information you need to diagnose and resolve any issues that arise quickly. Join us to learn how to build more observable and resilient APIs using Hasura.
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events