Best Practices for API Observability with Hasura

Observability is critical in any modern software deployment, and your APIs built with Hasura are no exception. In this webinar, we'll explore the best practices for observability in Hasura deployments, including how to monitor and debug your Hasura deployment effectively.
timeMar 08, 2023
time10:00AM PST
What you will learn
  • Tick
    Set up effective monitoring and logging for your Hasura deployment
  • Tick
    Use metrics and alerts to detect and diagnose issues before they become critical
  • Tick
    Leverage distributed tracing to understand how different components in your Hasura deployment interact
  • Tick
    Use the Hasura console to debug issues and gain insight into how your deployment is performing
  • Tick
    Implementing an IRP (Incident Response Platform) for your organization and integrating them with your observability tooling
  • Tick
    Creating a functional monitoring dashboard and demo
  • Whether you're new to Hasura or a seasoned pro, this webinar will provide valuable insights on ensuring that your deployment is performing optimally and that you have the information you need to diagnose and resolve any issues that arise quickly. Join us to learn how to build more observable and resilient APIs using Hasura.

Presented by
Raju Sunny
Raju Sunny
Technical Account Manager

