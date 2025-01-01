This event has concluded
Data Agents: Driving GTM Innovation with AI-Driven Accuracy
Transforming Sales Workflows & Uncovering Hidden Insights for GTM Leaders
In today’s competitive GTM landscape, accuracy isn’t just an advantage—it’s essential. To move beyond summarisation like use-cases and start using AI to drive real business outcomes & transformation, accuracy isn't a good to have, it's non negotiable.
How can you start using AI for sales forecasting, market insights, and customer engagement where even minor inaccuracies can disrupt trust and stall progress?
In an intimate fireside and Q&A, GTM leaders explore how cutting-edge AI tools and breakthrough architectures are revolutionizing the way GTM organizations are adopting AI to drive real business outcomes.
This session will feature:
- A Fireside Chat with Prabhav Jain, CTO at 11x.ai
Dive into the journey of engineering trust in AI, discussing the challenges and opportunities in achieving the perfect balance between innovation and accuracy in GTM solutions.
- An Interview with the Hasura GTM Team (with Demos)
Discover how their sales agent, built with PromptQL and seamlessly integrated with Salesforce, Clari, and 6Sense, is transforming traditional workflows and enabling insights that were once considered impossible.
- Live GTM Data Agent Demos
If you’re a GTM leader or innovator passionate about harnessing AI to redefine business success, this event is your gateway to learning from industry trailblazers who are making accuracy and innovation work hand in hand.
Prabhav Jain
CTO at 11x.ai
