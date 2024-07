Data catalogs and governance for API platforms

Implementing a good data catalog and governance policies in API platforms is critical for ensuring data quality, security, and compliance.

A data catalog provides a centralized repository for documenting and discovering data assets, making data more accessible and usable. Governance policies enforce standards for data handling, ensuring privacy and regulatory adherence. This allows organizations to monitor data usage, enforce access controls, and maintain data integrity.

Effective data cataloging and governance reduce risks, support informed decision-making, and enhance overall operational efficiency, ensuring that data is managed responsibly and effectively across the enterprise.

Join us for a Q&A session with Ken Stott, former Director of Architecture at Fortune 50 Banks. Ken has extensive experience crafting data strategies, managing regulatory challenges, and leading technology initiatives across the finance, energy, and MedTech sectors. He’ll share insights on integrating a supergraph with your data governance strategy, ensuring robust, secure data management.

This session will feature practical tips and real-world examples to transform your data governance processes.