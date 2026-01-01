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Data Federation with Hasura & GraphQL

Data Federation with Hasura & GraphQL

tl;dr

Join data across your databases, microservices & SaaS services (GraphQL & REST) with Hasura

Tirumarai Selvan
Tirumarai Selvan
Product Manager at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

  • Access all your data with a GraphQL API no matter where it lives with Hasura's remote join feature
  • Easy to set up, secure and highly performant out-of-the-box
  • Learn how Hasura saves you time
  • Watch a few live-demos on use case

If you or your team are struggling to get a single " source of truth", because your data is spread across more and more 3rd party APIs, multiple databases & microservices, this webinar could be useful for you.

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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!