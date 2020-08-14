Data Federation with Hasura & GraphQL

This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
- Access all your data with a GraphQL API no matter where it lives with Hasura's remote join feature
- Easy to set up, secure and highly performant out-of-the-box
- Learn how Hasura saves you time
- Watch a few live-demos on use case
If you or your team are struggling to get a single " source of truth", because your data is spread across more and more 3rd party APIs, multiple databases & microservices, this webinar could be useful for you.
