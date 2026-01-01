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GraphQL Observability to Diagnose & Improve Query Performance for your Hasura apps
tl;dr
Learn how you can debug & analyze query performance in your Hasura applications using the monitoring and observability features that Hasura provides.
Gavin Ray
Developer Advocate at Hasura
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
When you're trying to diagnose why a particular GraphQL operation in Hasura is taking a long time to complete, or just want to better understand what's going on 'behind-the-scenes' in your queries, the ability to debug and analyze metrics from your Hasura instance is a critical factor.
In this hands-on webinar we will take a look at how to do this by:
- Walking through the tools we have available: Analyze Feature on Hasura Console, Metrics Dashboard & Query Tags on Hasura Cloud
- Showcasing how to use these tools with a hands on demo & illustrative examples
- Discussing 'gotchas' and useful tips as we go, so that you're better equipped to avoid pitfalls and common issues
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The Brief
What you will learn
When you're trying to diagnose why a particular GraphQL operation in Hasura is taking a long time to complete, or just want to better understand what's going on 'behind-the-scenes' in your queries, the ability to debug and analyze metrics from your Hasura instance is a critical factor.
In this hands-on webinar we will take a look at how to do this by:
- Walking through the tools we have available: Analyze Feature on Hasura Console, Metrics Dashboard & Query Tags on Hasura Cloud
- Showcasing how to use these tools with a hands on demo & illustrative examples
- Discussing 'gotchas' and useful tips as we go, so that you're better equipped to avoid pitfalls and common issues