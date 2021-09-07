GraphQL Observability to Diagnose & Improve Query Performance for your Hasura apps

This event has concluded
When you're trying to diagnose why a particular GraphQL operation in Hasura is taking a long time to complete, or just want to better understand what's going on 'behind-the-scenes' in your queries, the ability to debug and analyze metrics from your Hasura instance is a critical factor.
In this hands-on webinar we will take a look at how to do this by:
- Walking through the tools we have available: Analyze Feature on Hasura Console, Metrics Dashboard & Query Tags on Hasura Cloud
- Showcasing how to use these tools with a hands on demo & illustrative examples
- Discussing 'gotchas' and useful tips as we go, so that you're better equipped to avoid pitfalls and common issues
