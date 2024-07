Effective enterprise data and API strategies are crucial for managing today's complex data environments. A federated data access layer built with a unified semantic layer using GraphQL serves as both a comprehensive data catalog and a robust governance framework.

This approach not only streamlines data access across diverse systems but also ensures data quality, security, and compliance.

Join us for an interactive Q&A with Ken Stott, a veteran leader of Enterprise Architecture at Fortune 50 banks, as we learn how he used GraphQL's capabilities to create a seamless, integrated data landscape with efficient data management and governance while reducing complexity and operational costs.

Ken’s extensive experience lends insights into leveraging the supergraph architecture to implement a scalable enterprise data and API platform, ensuring robust, secure data management. This session will feature practical tips and real-world examples to transform your enterprise data and API strategies, enabling efficient federated data access and comprehensive data governance.