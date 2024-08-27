Enterprise data is inherently chaotic. Navigating this jumbled landscape and crafting scalable data and API strategies that spur innovation is crucial.

Enter Hasura DDN, where a federated data access layer built with a unified semantic layer using GraphQL serves as both a comprehensive data catalog and a robust governance framework. This approach not only streamlines data access across diverse systems but also ensures data quality, security, and compliance.

Come join us for an interactive Q&A with Ken Stott, a veteran leader of Enterprise Architecture at Fortune 50 banks as he talks about using GraphQL's capabilities to create a seamless, integrated data landscape that supports efficient data management and governance, reducing complexity and operational costs.

Ken’s extensive experience lends insights on implementing a federated data access layer by leveraging the supergraph architecture, ensuring robust, secure data management. This session will feature practical tips and real-world examples to transform your enterprise data and API strategies, enabling efficient federated data access and comprehensive data governance.