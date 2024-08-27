Federated data access layer
Enterprise data is inherently chaotic. Navigating this jumbled landscape and crafting scalable data and API strategies that spur innovation is crucial.
Enter Hasura DDN, where a federated data access layer built with a unified semantic layer using GraphQL serves as both a comprehensive data catalog and a robust governance framework. This approach not only streamlines data access across diverse systems but also ensures data quality, security, and compliance.
Come join us for an interactive Q&A with Ken Stott, a veteran leader of Enterprise Architecture at Fortune 50 banks as he talks about using GraphQL's capabilities to create a seamless, integrated data landscape that supports efficient data management and governance, reducing complexity and operational costs.
Ken’s extensive experience lends insights on implementing a federated data access layer by leveraging the supergraph architecture, ensuring robust, secure data management. This session will feature practical tips and real-world examples to transform your enterprise data and API strategies, enabling efficient federated data access and comprehensive data governance.
What you will learn
- How to design and implement a federated data access layer using a unified semantic layer with GraphQL.
- Strategies for creating a comprehensive data catalog that enhances data discovery, accessibility, and governance.
- Best practices for implementing data governance strategies to ensure data quality, security, and regulatory compliance.
- Insights on crafting effective enterprise data strategies and navigating complex regulatory challenges.
Who Should Attend
- Enterprise engineering teams looking to design scalable API platform strategies.
- API developers and engineers looking to integrate GraphQL for enhanced data access and governance.
- Data architects designing unified, scalable data management systems using supergraph and API technologies.
- IT leaders and strategists aiming to improve data quality, security, and regulatory compliance across their organization.
