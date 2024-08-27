Download Now: The Supergraph Architecture Guide, 2024 Edition

Federated data access layer

Federated data access layer

WHEN
Aug 27, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event

Enterprise data is inherently chaotic. Navigating this jumbled landscape and crafting scalable data and API strategies that spur innovation is crucial.

Enter Hasura DDN, where a federated data access layer built with a unified semantic layer using GraphQL serves as both a comprehensive data catalog and a robust governance framework. This approach not only streamlines data access across diverse systems but also ensures data quality, security, and compliance.

Come join us for an interactive Q&A with Ken Stott, a veteran leader of Enterprise Architecture at Fortune 50 banks as he talks about using GraphQL's capabilities to create a seamless, integrated data landscape that supports efficient data management and governance, reducing complexity and operational costs.

Ken’s extensive experience lends insights on implementing a federated data access layer by leveraging the supergraph architecture, ensuring robust, secure data management. This session will feature practical tips and real-world examples to transform your enterprise data and API strategies, enabling efficient federated data access and comprehensive data governance.

Ken Stott
Data Management Consultant
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
  • How to design and implement a federated data access layer using a unified semantic layer with GraphQL.
  • Strategies for creating a comprehensive data catalog that enhances data discovery, accessibility, and governance.
  • Best practices for implementing data governance strategies to ensure data quality, security, and regulatory compliance.
  • Insights on crafting effective enterprise data strategies and navigating complex regulatory challenges.
Who Should Attend
  • Enterprise engineering teams looking to design scalable API platform strategies.
  • API developers and engineers looking to integrate GraphQL for enhanced data access and governance.
  • Data architects designing unified, scalable data management systems using supergraph and API technologies.
  • IT leaders and strategists aiming to improve data quality, security, and regulatory compliance across their organization.
