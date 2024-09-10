Frictionless data access with Hasura’s GraphQL-powered MongoDB connector
WHEN
Sep 10, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Join us for a deep dive and demo on Hasura’s data connector for MongoDB, running on the Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN). This data connector allows organizations to streamline their NoSQL data access and federate their data across multiple MongoDB instances and more, using Hasura’s underlying GraphQL technology.
If you or your team use MongoDB, this is a session you don’t want to miss. Especially if API dev cycles are slowing product teams or microservice sprawl is causing data integration pains.
Praveen Durairaju
Staff Developer Advocate, Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- Instant, Low-Code APIs: Building high-quality GraphQL APIs on MongoDB NoSQL data quickly.
- Advanced query capabilities: Implementing filtering, sorting, pagination, relationships, and vector search across data in MongoDB.
- Performance: Leveraging aggregation pipelines in MongoDB and query pushdown with permissions, joins, and arguments.
- Federation: Connecting and federating MongoDB data with other data sources via a supergraph.
- Security: Securing the GraphQL API with declarative authorization rules.
- Production readiness: Making your GraphQL APIs production-ready.
Who should attend
- Engineering teams currently building or looking to build GraphQL APIs on top of MongoDB / NoSQL data sources.
- Developers eager to build GraphQL subgraphs efficiently with high performance.
- Architects designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a data access API layer.
Register
The Brief
What you will learn
- Instant, Low-Code APIs: Building high-quality GraphQL APIs on MongoDB NoSQL data quickly.
- Advanced query capabilities: Implementing filtering, sorting, pagination, relationships, and vector search across data in MongoDB.
- Performance: Leveraging aggregation pipelines in MongoDB and query pushdown with permissions, joins, and arguments.
- Federation: Connecting and federating MongoDB data with other data sources via a supergraph.
- Security: Securing the GraphQL API with declarative authorization rules.
- Production readiness: Making your GraphQL APIs production-ready.
Who should attend
- Engineering teams currently building or looking to build GraphQL APIs on top of MongoDB / NoSQL data sources.
- Developers eager to build GraphQL subgraphs efficiently with high performance.
- Architects designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a data access API layer.
Let’s connect
Check out similar events