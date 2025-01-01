Hasura Logo

This event has concluded
From Hype to Impact: How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products

AI is no longer just hype – it’s transforming GTM strategies, playbooks, and products. In this leadership panel, moderated by Hasura’s Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar, leaders from Gainsight, 6sense, and Appdome discuss how AI is reshaping sales, marketing, and customer success. Discover how GTM leaders are approaching AI and how GTM products are innovating with it. Get the inside scoop from both sides of the equation.

Latané Conant
Latané Conant
CRO, 6Sense
Ori Entis
Ori Entis
SVO Product CS & AI, Gainsight
Jamie Bertasi
Jamie Bertasi
Chief Customer Officer, AppDome
Margaret Francis
Margaret Francis
Product Executive
Suku Krishnaraj
Suku Krishnaraj
President & COO, Hasura
