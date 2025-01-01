This event has concluded
From Hype to Impact: How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products
AI is no longer just hype – it’s transforming GTM strategies, playbooks, and products. In this leadership panel, moderated by Hasura’s Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar, leaders from Gainsight, 6sense, and Appdome discuss how AI is reshaping sales, marketing, and customer success. Discover how GTM leaders are approaching AI and how GTM products are innovating with it. Get the inside scoop from both sides of the equation.
Latané Conant
CRO, 6Sense
Ori Entis
SVO Product CS & AI, Gainsight
Jamie Bertasi
Chief Customer Officer, AppDome
Margaret Francis
Product Executive
Suku Krishnaraj
President & COO, Hasura
View Recording
