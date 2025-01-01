From Hype to Impact: How AI is Reshaping GTM Playbooks & Products

AI is no longer just hype – it’s transforming GTM strategies, playbooks, and products. In this leadership panel, moderated by Hasura’s Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar, leaders from Gainsight, 6sense, and Appdome discuss how AI is reshaping sales, marketing, and customer success. Discover how GTM leaders are approaching AI and how GTM products are innovating with it. Get the inside scoop from both sides of the equation.