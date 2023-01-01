The future of API building is here: Tour the new Hasura v3

What you will learn
Hey developers and architects! We've been in the trenches, understanding the challenges you face when building and operating APIs and microservices on data. We built Hasura DDN, powered by our next-gen Hasura v3 engine, to address those challenges.
Discover the fastest way to ship rock-solid APIs for all your data, and then compose them into a single unified endpoint – the supergraph.
Join Rob Dominguez, a senior developer at Hasura, to learn why we built Hasura DDN, and see it in action. Hasura DDN gives you:
- Rapid API building, testing, and iteration experience
- Quick onboarding of data domains with connectors
- API composability across diverse data domains (supergraph)
- Blazing-fast APIs, with optimized query plans
- Reliability and global low-latency with edge and distributed topology
- Zero-downtime rollouts and no breaking changes
- Federated CI/CD across multiple teams
- And more …
Register
What you will learn
Hey developers and architects! We've been in the trenches, understanding the challenges you face when building and operating APIs and microservices on data. We built Hasura DDN, powered by our next-gen Hasura v3 engine, to address those challenges.
Discover the fastest way to ship rock-solid APIs for all your data, and then compose them into a single unified endpoint – the supergraph.
Join Rob Dominguez, a senior developer at Hasura, to learn why we built Hasura DDN, and see it in action. Hasura DDN gives you:
- Rapid API building, testing, and iteration experience
- Quick onboarding of data domains with connectors
- API composability across diverse data domains (supergraph)
- Blazing-fast APIs, with optimized query plans
- Reliability and global low-latency with edge and distributed topology
- Zero-downtime rollouts and no breaking changes
- Federated CI/CD across multiple teams
- And more …