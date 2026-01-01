The future of API building is here: Tour the new Hasura v3

tl;dr

Meet the Hasura Data Delivery Network (DDN). In 6 months you will be asking yourself, “How (and why) did we manually create APIs before?”

Hasura Data Delivery Network is designed to completely transform how you build and ship APIs on data. Join us for a first look at the alpha release! If you are an existing Hasura user, you have likely seen early snippets of some features over the last few months. Now, for the first time, you get to see Hasura DDN in action end-to-end. Don’t miss out!