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Getting Started with Hasura
tl;dr
This official getting started with Hasura video, walks you through everything you need to know to get your first secure API up and running with Hasura.
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.
Contents:
- Hasura Overview
- Deployment
- Creating Tables
- Mapping Relationships
- Trying out APIs
- Authorization & Permissions
Additional Resources:
- Create your free Hasura Cloud account
- Read the Hasura Docs
- Download Hasura Open Source
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The Brief
What you will learn
The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.
Contents:
- Hasura Overview
- Deployment
- Creating Tables
- Mapping Relationships
- Trying out APIs
- Authorization & Permissions
Additional Resources:
- Create your free Hasura Cloud account
- Read the Hasura Docs
- Download Hasura Open Source