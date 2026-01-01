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Getting Started with Hasura

Getting Started with Hasura

tl;dr

This official getting started with Hasura video, walks you through everything you need to know to get your first secure API up and running with Hasura.

Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.

Contents:
  • Hasura Overview
  • Deployment
  • Creating Tables
  • Mapping Relationships
  • Trying out APIs
  • Authorization & Permissions
Additional Resources:
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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!