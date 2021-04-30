Getting Started with Hasura

This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.
Contents:
- Hasura Overview
- Deployment
- Creating Tables
- Mapping Relationships
- Trying out APIs
- Authorization & Permissions
Additional Resources:
- Create your free Hasura Cloud account
- Read the Hasura Docs
- Download Hasura Open Source
