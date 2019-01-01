HasuraCon'21 is over. Get the recordings
>
Getting Started with Hasura
Getting Started with Hasura
This official getting started with Hasura video, walks you through everything you need to know to get your first secure API up and running with Hasura.
Agenda
The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.
Contents:
Hasura Overview
Deployment
Creating Tables
Mapping Relationships
Trying out APIs
Authorization & Permissions
Additional Resources:
Create your free Hasura Cloud account
Read the Hasura Docs
Download Hasura Open Source
About the Presenters
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura
