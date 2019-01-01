HasuraCon'21 is over. Get the recordings 
Events>Getting Started with Hasura

Getting Started with Hasura

This official getting started with Hasura video, walks you through everything you need to know to get your first secure API up and running with Hasura.
Agenda
  • The guide covers the multiple databases Hasura works with, and helps you set up Hasura for a brand new or an existing database.
  • Contents:
  • Tick
    Hasura Overview
  • Tick
    Deployment
  • Tick
    Creating Tables
  • Tick
    Mapping Relationships
  • Tick
    Trying out APIs
  • Tick
    Authorization & Permissions
About the Presenters
Praveen Durairaju
Praveen Durairaju
Developer Advocate at Hasura

We’d love to connect with you at one of our many global events.

Event
HasuraCon 2021HasuraCon 2021Community call
