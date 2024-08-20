Getting Your Data Ready for the Age of AI

As AI technologies like LLMs innovate at an accelerated pace, connecting AI to enterprise data and creating revolutionary new user experiences is the default expectation. For enterprise AI, the importance of robust data foundations has never been greater. Traditional data architectures, designed with apps and APIs in mind, are now being pushed to their limits by the demands of advanced AI applications.

Join Hasura's CEO and Co-Founder, Tanmai Gopal as he discusses how these principles were used to build the Hasura Data Delivery Network, a unified data access layer for all your structured & unstructured data. This data access layer securely connects data, SaaS APIs, and business logic spread across multiple sources and makes it feasible for your LLM to connect to your private data.

During this webinar, you'll learn:

Key principles for getting your data ready for AI

The importance of SQL being a standard query language that LLMs understand

Object level authorization necessary for secure AI apps

How to make LLMs build reliable query plans

Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights and strategies for optimizing your data infrastructure for AI advancements.