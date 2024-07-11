Good subgraphs lead to great GraphQL federation
WHEN
Jul 11, 2024
TIME
9:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
Come join us for a master class from Nick DeJaco on all things GraphQL. Nick leans on his experience as the engineer behind AWS Appsync’s Merged APIs to share insights and best practices on how to build high-quality subgraphs to the why/how of building powerful supergraphs using GraphQL Federation.
You should attend this webinar if:
- You are a GraphQL developer and want to know more about GraphQL design approaches like domain-first vs schema first GraphQL
- You want to learn more about GraphQL on AWS resources and how AWS Appsync and Merged APIs enable your journey.
- You want to understand what key challenges are faced by developers when building GraphQL APIs, and how to solve them.
- Why GraphQL Federation matters in a world chock full of microservices.
Sandip Devarkonda
Field CTO, Hasura
Nick DeJaco
Senior Software Engineer, AWS
