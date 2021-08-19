👋New product launches in July! Read our roundup
GraphQL API Security with Hasura

Webinar | August 19, 2021 | 9 AM PST
Overview of security features available on Hasura to protect your application against injection attacks, DDoS attacks, excessive data exposure, and more.
Agenda
  • With great power comes great responsibility. GraphQL gives immense benefits to API consumers but that also means additional care must be taken to prevent any accidental or intentional misuse of the API. Especially if your application or API is public facing, then GraphQL security should be of utmost concern to you.
  • In this webinar, we will walk you through the suite of security features available on Hasura Cloud including a set of new enhancements launched in the latest Cloud release v 2.0.3.
  • These features help you secure your production application, and safeguard your app against injection attacks, DDoS attacks, excessive data exposure, and more, whether malicious or accidental.
  • We’ll be covering the following features:
    Depth limit
    Node limit [new]
    Rate limiting
    Disabling Introspection [new]
    Allow Lists
  • The webinar will be followed by a live Q&A, so do bring any questions you may have!
About the Presenters
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing at Hasura

