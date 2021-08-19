GraphQL API Security with Hasura

Overview of security features available on Hasura to protect your application against injection attacks, DDoS attacks, excessive data exposure, and more.
Webinar | August 19, 2021 | 9 AM PST
Agenda
With great power comes great responsibility. GraphQL gives immense benefits to API consumers but that also means additional care must be taken to prevent any accidental or intentional misuse of the API. Especially if your application or API is public facing, then GraphQL security should be of utmost concern to you.
In this webinar, we will walk you through the suite of security features available on Hasura Cloud including a set of new enhancements launched in the latest Cloud release v 2.0.3.
These features help you secure your production application, and safeguard your app against injection attacks, DDoS attacks, excessive data exposure, and more, whether malicious or accidental.
We’ll be covering the following features:
Depth limit
Node limit [new]
Rate limiting
Disabling Introspection [new]
Allow Lists
The webinar will be followed by a live Q&A, so do bring any questions you may have!