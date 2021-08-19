GraphQL API Security with Hasura

Agenda

With great power comes great responsibility. GraphQL gives immense benefits to API consumers but that also means additional care must be taken to prevent any accidental or intentional misuse of the API. Especially if your application or API is public facing, then GraphQL security should be of utmost concern to you.

In this webinar, we will walk you through the suite of security features available on Hasura Cloud including a set of new enhancements launched in the latest Cloud release v 2.0.3.

These features help you secure your production application, and safeguard your app against injection attacks, DDoS attacks, excessive data exposure, and more, whether malicious or accidental.