What you will learn
GraphQL federation is becoming an established pattern to build a common data access layer/API over multiple data sources. It generates a “supergraph” by composing over multiple GraphQL servers (or “subgraphs”).
With GraphQL federation, subgraphs are expressed as GraphQL servers, and thus onboarding new subgraphs relies on domain teams having GraphQL expertise – and even with expertise, subgraph development is time-consuming. Creating the ultimate supergraph and maximizing ROI is bottlenecked by the burden of building, maintaining, and evolving subgraphs.
This is a common complaint we hear from large enterprises on the GraphQL federation path and a big part of why they choose Hasura – to accelerate subgraph development.
With Hasura, simply spin up subgraphs on any data source in minutes and plug them into your existing supergraph powered by GraphQL federation.
In the second installment of our GraphQL Federation with Hasura subgraph series, we will continue our journey by building a rich relational Federated GraphQL API over Hasura subgraphs generated in part 1 of this webinar series.
Who should attend this session?
- You use GraphQL federation tools like Apollo Router, GraphQL Mesh, etc. and want to accelerate the process of building subgraphs.
- You want to enable your data engineering or software development teams with limited GraphQL expertise to build subgraphs over data sources like Snowflake, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, etc.
Agenda
- Different GraphQL federation models and specifications
- Demo:
- - Instantly build two subgraphs using Hasura
- - Federating over subgraphs using GraphQL Federation tools
