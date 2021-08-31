Defining your GraphQL Strategy in 2021

This event has concluded
The Brief
What you will learn
Why GraphQL matters?
It’s not about the technology per se but about the ability to accelerate development & developer productivity.
What challenges will you face in your adoption process?
An overview of the business and technical challenges you may face in defining your GraphQL strategy.
You aren’t alone
We will share a success story, or two, and where you can continue your exploration of other’s adoption.
What’s next?
Resources to expedite learning GraphQL, understand its current state, and define your strategy.
This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization or better understand GraphQL’s impact on the industry in 2021.
