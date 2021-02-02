Join #GraphQLJanuary for daily videos, tutorials, and Q&A to become a GraphQL expert!
Events>Defining your GraphQL Strategy in 2021
Defining your GraphQL Strategy in 2021
Webinar | Feb 02, 2021 | 11AM PT
GraphQL has been around for 5 years now. Learn where GraphQL adoption stands in 2021: what is here for you already, what is still missing and, most importantly, what you need to know to get started.
Agenda
    Why GraphQL matters?
    It’s not about the technology per se but about the ability to accelerate development & developer productivity.
    What challenges will you face in your adoption process?
    An overview of the business and technical challenges you may face in defining your GraphQL strategy.
    You aren’t alone
    We will share a success story, or two, and where you can continue your exploration of other’s adoption.
    What’s next?
    Resources to expedite learning GraphQL, understand its current state, and define your strategy.
  • This webinar is for anyone who is looking to adopt GraphQL incrementally in their organization or better understand GraphQL’s impact on the industry in 2021.
  • The webinar includes a 30 minutes presentation followed by live Q&A.
About the Presenters
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Founder & CEO at Hasura

