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GraphQL in Production with Hasura

GraphQL in Production with Hasura

Learn about the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API

Allison Kunz
Allison Kunz
Solutions Engineer at Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

  • Your GraphQL production checklist
  • Monitoring & Analytics
  • Query Capture
  • Rate Limiting
  • Allow Listing
  • Query & Dynamic Caching

**This webinar covers the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API **

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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!