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GraphQL in Production with Hasura
Learn about the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API
Allison Kunz
Solutions Engineer at Hasura
The Brief
What you will learn
- Your GraphQL production checklist
- Monitoring & Analytics
- Query Capture
- Rate Limiting
- Allow Listing
- Query & Dynamic Caching
**This webinar covers the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API **
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The Brief
What you will learn
- Your GraphQL production checklist
- Monitoring & Analytics
- Query Capture
- Rate Limiting
- Allow Listing
- Query & Dynamic Caching
**This webinar covers the powerful features that allow organisations to build and maintain secure, fast and highly scalable apps using our GraphQL API **