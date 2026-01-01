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GraphQL Security: Something Old and Something New
tl;dr
As an alternative, successor, and child to REST, GraphQL inherits the old security challenges of its antecedent and adds new security challenges of its own. Securing APIs is crucial and it can be complex. Watch this discussion and learn how the right framework can help you reduce that complexity.
David Ventimiglia
Solutions Engineer, Hasura
The Brief
In this session:
- We reviewed how to apply old REST security recipes in order to establish a solid baseline.
- We learned how to upgrade our API security with new measures specific to GraphQL.
- Finally, we looked at how you can perform these steps more easily than you think!
View Recording
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The Brief
In this session:
- We reviewed how to apply old REST security recipes in order to establish a solid baseline.
- We learned how to upgrade our API security with new measures specific to GraphQL.
- Finally, we looked at how you can perform these steps more easily than you think!