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GraphQL to Simplify Data Access for Cloud Native

GraphQL to Simplify Data Access for Cloud Native

tl;dr

In this webinar, we’ll look at the emerging role of GraphQL as the unifying query language for federated resources in the modern, cloud-native environment. Between SDKs, REST endpoints, secondary GraphQL schemas, and esoteric APIs for telecom, mobile, and beyond – the diversity of data in the modern application toolchain presents serious overhead for teams wanting to ship quickly. Using GraphQL, we can leverage the benefits of the cloud-first model while standardizing, securing, and optimizing our data access patterns.

Jesse Martin
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing at Hasura
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Ship a rock-solid API on your data – in minutes!