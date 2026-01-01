GraphQL to Simplify Data Access for Cloud Native

tl;dr

In this webinar, we’ll look at the emerging role of GraphQL as the unifying query language for federated resources in the modern, cloud-native environment. Between SDKs, REST endpoints, secondary GraphQL schemas, and esoteric APIs for telecom, mobile, and beyond – the diversity of data in the modern application toolchain presents serious overhead for teams wanting to ship quickly. Using GraphQL, we can leverage the benefits of the cloud-first model while standardizing, securing, and optimizing our data access patterns.