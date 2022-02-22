GraphQL to Simplify Data Access for Cloud Native

In this webinar, we’ll look at the emerging role of GraphQL as the unifying query language for federated resources in the modern, cloud-native environment. Between SDKs, REST endpoints, secondary GraphQL schemas, and esoteric APIs for telecom, mobile, and beyond – the diversity of data in the modern application toolchain presents serious overhead for teams wanting to ship quickly. Using GraphQL, we can leverage the benefits of the cloud-first model while standardizing, securing, and optimizing our data access patterns.