Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

/

/

Contact Sales
This event has concluded
Hack it with Hasura: Build your own Q&A help bot using GPT-3 & Hasura
The Brief

During the webinar, viewers will learn:

  • An introduction to GPT-3 and its capabilities for natural language processing
  • How to set up a Hasura GraphQL API and integrate it with GPT-3
  • How to create a bot that can answer a range of questions on different topics using GPT-3's ability to generate human-like responses
  • How to customize the bot's responses to suit your business needs
  • How to integrate the bot with your existing systems
  • How to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way you engage with your customers.

By the end of this webinar, viewers will have a working bot that can understand and respond to natural language queries in real time. They will also have a good understanding of how to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way they engage with their customers.

View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events
Email
Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all things Hasura. One newsletter, once a month.
Loading...
v3-pattern
Accelerate development and data access with radically reduced complexity.