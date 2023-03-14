Hack it with Hasura: Build your own Q&A help bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
During the webinar, viewers will learn:
- An introduction to GPT-3 and its capabilities for natural language processing
- How to set up a Hasura GraphQL API and integrate it with GPT-3
- How to create a bot that can answer a range of questions on different topics using GPT-3's ability to generate human-like responses
- How to customize the bot's responses to suit your business needs
- How to integrate the bot with your existing systems
- How to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way you engage with your customers.
By the end of this webinar, viewers will have a working bot that can understand and respond to natural language queries in real time. They will also have a good understanding of how to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way they engage with their customers.
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events