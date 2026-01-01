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Hack it with Hasura: Build your own Q&A help bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

Hack it with Hasura: Build your own Q&A help bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

tl;dr

In today's world, bots have become an essential tool for businesses to engage with their customers. With the rise of AI technologies, bots have evolved from simple rule-based systems to intelligent conversational agents that can understand natural language and provide personalized responses.

In this live coding webinar, we will show you how to build a Q&A help bot using GPT-3, a powerful language model, and Hasura, a real-time GraphQL API platform.

Smit Shah
Smit Shah
Director, Technical Evangelism at Hasura
The Brief

During the webinar, viewers will learn:

  • An introduction to GPT-3 and its capabilities for natural language processing
  • How to set up a Hasura GraphQL API and integrate it with GPT-3
  • How to create a bot that can answer a range of questions on different topics using GPT-3's ability to generate human-like responses
  • How to customize the bot's responses to suit your business needs
  • How to integrate the bot with your existing systems
  • How to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way you engage with your customers.

By the end of this webinar, viewers will have a working bot that can understand and respond to natural language queries in real time. They will also have a good understanding of how to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way they engage with their customers.

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