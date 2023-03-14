Hack it with Hasura: Build your own QA bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

In today's world, bots have become an essential tool for businesses to engage with their customers. With the rise of AI technologies, bots have evolved from simple rule-based systems to intelligent conversational agents that can understand natural language and provide personalized responses.



In this live coding webinar, we will show you how to build a QA bot using GPT-3, a powerful language model, and Hasura, a real-time GraphQL API platform.