Hack it with Hasura: Build your own QA bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

In today's world, bots have become an essential tool for businesses to engage with their customers. With the rise of AI technologies, bots have evolved from simple rule-based systems to intelligent conversational agents that can understand natural language and provide personalized responses.

In this live coding webinar, we will show you how to build a QA bot using GPT-3, a powerful language model, and Hasura, a real-time GraphQL API platform.
timeMar 14, 2023
time9:30AM PST
During the webinar, viewers will learn:
    An introduction to GPT-3 and its capabilities for natural language processing
    How to set up a Hasura GraphQL API and integrate it with GPT-3
    How to create a bot that can answer a range of questions on different topics using GPT-3's ability to generate human-like responses
    How to customize the bot's responses to suit your business needs
    How to integrate the bot with your existing systems
    How to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way you engage with your customers.
  • By the end of this webinar, viewers will have a working bot that can understand and respond to natural language queries in real time. They will also have a good understanding of how to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way they engage with their customers.

Presented by
Smit Shah
Director, Technical Evangelism at Hasura

