Hack it with Hasura: Build your own QA bot using GPT-3 & Hasura

An introduction to GPT-3 and its capabilities for natural language processing
How to set up a Hasura GraphQL API and integrate it with GPT-3
How to create a bot that can answer a range of questions on different topics using GPT-3's ability to generate human-like responses
How to customize the bot's responses to suit your business needs
How to integrate the bot with your existing systems
How to leverage GPT-3 and Hasura to build powerful conversational agents that can transform the way you engage with your customers.