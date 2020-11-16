Hasura Database Schema Migrations

This event has concluded
Introduction to database schema migrations: what they are, what they're for, and how they work in conjunction with application development.
Hasura CLI: using the Hasura Console for schema migration creation and editing
Coding some manual schema migrations with SQL
This webinar will be useful for anyone getting started with Hasura, or teams looking to learn about some best practices that can be applied to existing Hasura projects.
