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Hasura Database Schema Migrations

Hasura Database Schema Migrations

tl;dr

Get an overview of Database Schema Migrations, along with some hands on coding.

Adron Hall
Adron Hall
Senior Product Manager, Hasura
The Brief

What you will learn

Introduction to database schema migrations: what they are, what they're for, and how they work in conjunction with application development.
Hasura CLI: using the Hasura Console for schema migration creation and editing
Coding some manual schema migrations with SQL

This webinar will be useful for anyone getting started with Hasura, or teams looking to learn about some best practices that can be applied to existing Hasura projects.

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