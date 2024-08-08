Hasura DDN Advanced - The GraphQL Federation Platform with Supergraph Architecture

Join us for an in-depth webinar on Hasura DDN Advanced, the GraphQL federation platform designed with the cutting-edge Supergraph architecture framework. This session will cover how DDN’s GraphQL federation platform revolutionizes multi-team workflows, enabling each subgraph team to independently develop and deploy their subgraphs into a unified federated supergraph.

With its supergraph architecture foundations, developers using Hasura DDN can decompose their GraphQL monolith into manageable subgraphs (or just quickly get started with multiple subgraphs) that are federated/unified, with subgraph configurations and code housed in separate repositories, promoting independent release cycles with the safety of build-time validations. The domain-first supergraph approach couples subgraph SDLC with supergraph state, allowing for instant validation - build-time checks within the supergraph context.

Discover how Hasura’s intelligent query engine, and planner efficiently runs the supergraph, supporting complex composition requirements such as joins, filters, and aggregations across subgraph relationships, all without compromising performance. In other words, support the following composition query across multiple subgraphs users, orders and reviews:

• Users whose have placed more than 10 orders sorted by the count of their reviews

Hasura’s supergraphs are domain-aware, capable of interfacing with gRPC, SQL, and GraphQL, ensuring a future-proof solution for your data/API federation needs.