Hasura DDN Advanced - The GraphQL Federation Platform with Supergraph Architecture
Join us for an in-depth webinar on Hasura DDN Advanced, the GraphQL federation platform designed with the cutting-edge Supergraph architecture framework. This session will cover how DDN’s GraphQL federation platform revolutionizes multi-team workflows, enabling each subgraph team to independently develop and deploy their subgraphs into a unified federated supergraph.
With its supergraph architecture foundations, developers using Hasura DDN can decompose their GraphQL monolith into manageable subgraphs (or just quickly get started with multiple subgraphs) that are federated/unified, with subgraph configurations and code housed in separate repositories, promoting independent release cycles with the safety of build-time validations. The domain-first supergraph approach couples subgraph SDLC with supergraph state, allowing for instant validation - build-time checks within the supergraph context.
Discover how Hasura’s intelligent query engine, and planner efficiently runs the supergraph, supporting complex composition requirements such as joins, filters, and aggregations across subgraph relationships, all without compromising performance. In other words, support the following composition query across multiple subgraphs users, orders and reviews:
• Users whose have placed more than 10 orders sorted by the count of their reviews
Hasura’s supergraphs are domain-aware, capable of interfacing with gRPC, SQL, and GraphQL, ensuring a future-proof solution for your data/API federation needs.
What You Will Learn
- GraphQL Federation best practices with a Supergraph architecture.
- How to leverage multi-team workflows with Hasura DDN Advanced for independent subgraph development and deployment.
- Strategies for decomposing GraphQL monoliths into subgraphs and managing subgraph configurations.
- Subgraph and supergraph SDLC.
- Utilizing Hasura’s engine for complex query composition and performance optimization.
Who Should Attend
- Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation seeking to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
- Developers eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
- Architects designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a Federated Data access API layer.
Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your GraphQL federation strategy with Hasura DDN Advanced. Register now and take the next step in your GraphQL journey.
Register
What You Will Learn
- GraphQL Federation best practices with a Supergraph architecture.
- How to leverage multi-team workflows with Hasura DDN Advanced for independent subgraph development and deployment.
- Strategies for decomposing GraphQL monoliths into subgraphs and managing subgraph configurations.
- Subgraph and supergraph SDLC.
- Utilizing Hasura’s engine for complex query composition and performance optimization.
Who Should Attend
- Engineering teams currently using Apollo’s GraphQL Federation seeking to accelerate their GraphQL journey.
- Developers eager to build and federate subgraphs efficiently.
- Architects designing comprehensive GraphQL and federation strategies.
- Teams interested in constructing a Federated Data access API layer.
Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your GraphQL federation strategy with Hasura DDN Advanced. Register now and take the next step in your GraphQL journey.