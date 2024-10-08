Hasura DDN office hours
WHEN
Oct 8, 2024
TIME
10:00 am PT
WHERE
Virtual Event
A weekly recurring public office hours. Engage with our engineering and developer advocacy team, ask questions, and share your thoughts openly. We will be sharing RFCs, bug fixes as we keep releasing them frequently.
Join us for the voice chat and learn what’s happening with Hasura, GraphQL or anything under the sun.
Here’s a link to the event or you can join the Discussions channel directly here.
Tristen Harr
Community Engineer, Hasura
