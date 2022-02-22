hasura-con-22

Hasura Hosts Cockroach

Serverless data for APIs and product development at the edge

Join Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura and Spencer Kimball, CEO & Co-founder of Cockroach Labs as they unpack what the future of serverless data is and what it means for developers and architects.
As the future of product development starts moving to the edge, developers like the idea of operating with data in a serverless model. In this session, Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura and Spencer Kimball, CEO & Co-founder of Cockroach Labs will unpack what the future of serverless data is and what it means for developers and architects. They will also touch upon how traditional enterprises that are modernizing can leverage these ideas to accelerate their time to market and the patterns of development that are emerging.
In this session we’ll discuss:
  • Discuss what serverless is and what it means in the database world
  • Look at what this shift to serverless architecture means for the enterprise
  • Explore HTTP as a transport layer for Data
Tanmai Gopal
About the Host
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder and CEO
Tanmai is the co-founder of Hasura. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.
Spencer Kimball
About the Host
Spencer Kimball
Co-founder & CEO
Spencer Kimball is the co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs, where he maintains a delicate balance between a love for programming distributed systems and the excitement of helping the company grow smoothly. While in university, he was one of the original authors of the GIMP. He cut his teeth on databases during the dot com heyday, and had a front row seat at Google for a decade’s worth of their evolution.
