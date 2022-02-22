Serverless data for APIs and product development at the edge

Show description

As the future of product development starts moving to the edge, developers like the idea of operating with data in a serverless model. In this session, Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura and Spencer Kimball, CEO & Co-founder of Cockroach Labs will unpack what the future of serverless data is and what it means for developers and architects. They will also touch upon how traditional enterprises that are modernizing can leverage these ideas to accelerate their time to market and the patterns of development that are emerging.

In this session we’ll discuss: