Serverless data for APIs and product development at the edge

About the Host
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder and CEO
Tanmai is the co-founder of Hasura. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.
About the Host
Spencer Kimball
Co-founder & CEO
Spencer Kimball is the co-founder and CEO of Cockroach Labs, where he maintains a delicate balance between a love for programming distributed systems and the excitement of helping the company grow smoothly. While in university, he was one of the original authors of the GIMP. He cut his teeth on databases during the dot com heyday, and had a front row seat at Google for a decade’s worth of their evolution.