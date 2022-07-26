Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience

Postgres popularity & adoption continues to grow as it becomes a developer's default choice for their database. But Postgres requires operational setup, and maintenance and is not elastic enough for modern environments. So, how do developers harness the power of Postgres while also accelerating their productivity?

In this fireside chat, we’ll explore how serverless Postgres combined with automated GraphQL APIs enhance developer workflows and increase efficiency while building and scaling. We’ll also explore how to introduce Serverless Postgres and how to orient yourself on the journey to a serverless future.