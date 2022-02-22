hasura-con-22

Hasura Hosts Neon

Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience

Join Nikita Shamgunov, Anna Stepanyan, Heikki Linnakangas, and Tanmai Gopal for Hasura Hosts Neon: Serverless Postgres Built for Developer Experience
Postgres popularity & adoption continues to grow as it becomes a developer's default choice for their database. But Postgres requires operational setup, and maintenance and is not elastic enough for modern environments. So, how do developers harness the power of Postgres while also accelerating their productivity?

In this fireside chat, we’ll explore how serverless Postgres combined with automated GraphQL APIs enhance developer workflows and increase efficiency while building and scaling. We’ll also explore how to introduce Serverless Postgres and how to orient yourself on the journey to a serverless future.
In this session we’ll discuss:
  • Why you might consider Postgres vs other databases
  • The benefits of using managed serverless Postgres
  • Where there are opportunities to remove points of friction and speed up development
  • What new branching/forking capabilities bring to developers?
Speakers
Tanmai Gopal
Tanmai Gopal
Co-Founder and CEO, Hasura
Nikita Shamgunov
Nikita Shamgunov
CEO, Neon
Heikki Linnakangas
Heikki Linnakangas
Co-founder, Neon
Anna Stepanyan
Anna Stepanyan
Head of Product, Neon