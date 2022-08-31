This event has concluded
The Brief
In this session we’ll discuss:
The 2022 State of the API report reinforces previous years' findings: APIs are the building blocks of modern software, and organizations are increasing the amount of time they invest in API development – for both internal and external applications.
- How the adoption of APIs in organizations is spreading and evolving beyond the core developer audience; developers now account for only 50% of those working with APIs
- The growing use of APIs for internal use cases, especially for sharing data and other services between teams
- Why GraphQL and other architectural styles are continuing to gain ground on REST
