Exploring the State of the API
The Brief

In this session we’ll discuss:

The 2022 State of the API report reinforces previous years' findings: APIs are the building blocks of modern software, and organizations are increasing the amount of time they invest in API development – for both internal and external applications.

  • How the adoption of APIs in organizations is spreading and evolving beyond the core developer audience; developers now account for only 50% of those working with APIs
  • The growing use of APIs for internal use cases, especially for sharing data and other services between teams
  • Why GraphQL and other architectural styles are continuing to gain ground on REST
