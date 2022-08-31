The 2022 State of the API report reinforces previous years' findings: APIs are the building blocks of modern software, and organizations are increasing the amount of time they invest in API development – for both internal and external applications.

How the adoption of APIs in organizations is spreading and evolving beyond the core developer audience; developers now account for only 50% of those working with APIs

The growing use of APIs for internal use cases, especially for sharing data and other services between teams

Why GraphQL and other architectural styles are continuing to gain ground on REST