This event has concluded
Exploring the State of the API
tl;dr
Join Abhinav Asthana, CEO & Co-founder of Postman and Tanmai Gopal, CEO & Co-founder of Hasura as they dive into some of the key findings from the recent State of the API report and how they see the ecosystem evolving.
Tanmai Gopal
Co-founder and CEO, Hasura
Abhinav Asthana
Co-founder & CEO, Postman
The Brief
In this session we’ll discuss:
The 2022 State of the API report reinforces previous years' findings: APIs are the building blocks of modern software, and organizations are increasing the amount of time they invest in API development – for both internal and external applications.
- How the adoption of APIs in organizations is spreading and evolving beyond the core developer audience; developers now account for only 50% of those working with APIs
- The growing use of APIs for internal use cases, especially for sharing data and other services between teams
- Why GraphQL and other architectural styles are continuing to gain ground on REST
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
In this session we’ll discuss:
The 2022 State of the API report reinforces previous years' findings: APIs are the building blocks of modern software, and organizations are increasing the amount of time they invest in API development – for both internal and external applications.
- How the adoption of APIs in organizations is spreading and evolving beyond the core developer audience; developers now account for only 50% of those working with APIs
- The growing use of APIs for internal use cases, especially for sharing data and other services between teams
- Why GraphQL and other architectural styles are continuing to gain ground on REST