Hasura Hosts Postman: Exploring the State of the API

Tanmai is the co-founder of Hasura. He is a StackOverflow powered fullstack, polyglot developer whose areas of interest and work span react, GraphQL, nodejs, python, haskell, docker, postgres, kubernetes. He is passionate about making it easy to build things and is the instructor of India's largest MOOC imad.tech with over 250,000 students.

About the Host

Abhinav Asthana

Co-founder & CEO

Abhinav is a developer and entrepreneur who began his career at Yahoo. He started Postman as a side project as he grappled with the complexity of connecting disparate pieces of software via APIs. Existing API tools were primitive, especially when it came to testing and debugging. This inspired Abhinav to create the free Postman app, which quickly drew 500,000 developers with no marketing. Joined by two former workmates, Abhinav launched Postman Inc. in 2014. Today, Postman’s API platform has more than 20 million users worldwide and is spearheading the API-first approach to software development. Abhinav holds a B.E. (with honors) from India’s Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Outside of work, Abhinav can be found spending time with his family, reading several books at once, or exploring the newest release on PlayStation 5.

