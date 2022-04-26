How to build an app at Facebook-scale in 2022

The nature of application development has changed drastically in the last 10 years. Building an application that can scale to massive usage, without requiring infrastructure and data expertise and yet being able to iterate and ship rapidly, seems within our grasp. Join Tanmai Gopal, Co-founder, and CEO of Hasura, and Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-founder of Yugabyte as they explore how we would use modern databases and application development at the “edge” to approach product development today.

What properties do we want from a modern database?

From server-side development to building at the “edge”.

How databases are evolving to keep up with the requirements of modern developers: developer experience, preventing lock-in, scaling from tens to millions of transactions per second, reliability as a built-in feature.