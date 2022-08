Hasura in Journalism: Finding Stories and Speeding up Fact-Checking

Learn how The Marshall Project uses the Hasura console to quickly check various hypotheses we have to find the important stories hidden in our data and how Hasura paired with other technologies allows us to have up-to-date fact-checking of our stories during the data review process. We'll also talk about how Hasura allows non-technical journalists to contribute to and interact with our databases.