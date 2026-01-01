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Learn How MachineMetrics Used Hasura to Accomplish In 2 Days What Used to Take 2 Weeks
tl;dr
MachineMetrics Industrial IoT Platform transforms manufacturing shop floor data from insights into actions with powerful apps that reduce machine downtime, increase throughput, and maximize profitability. MachineMetrics adopted Hasura’s GraphQL engine to create to a data access layer and also serve their existing REST APIs
Jochen Rau
Lead Data Engineer - MachineMetrics
Tyler Hannan
Head of Community - Hasura.io
The Brief
Learn how MachineMetrics used Hasura to:
Increase developer productivity 10x
Write far less middle-tier code
Create a transitional architecture strategy adopting GraphQL and refactoring their REST endpoints - both served by Hasura
Provide a secure data API for their end customers
Integrate data with their existing systems and third-party APIs
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The Brief