Events>Learn How MachineMetrics Used Hasura to Accomplish In 2 Days What Used to Take 2 Weeks

Learn How MachineMetrics Used Hasura to Accomplish In 2 Days What Used to Take 2 Weeks

Webinar | 26th May | 11:00 AM PST
Agenda
  • MachineMetrics Industrial IoT Platform transforms manufacturing shop floor data from insights into actions with powerful apps that reduce machine downtime, increase throughput, and maximize profitability.
  • MachineMetrics adopted Hasura’s GraphQL engine to create to a data access layer and also serve their existing REST APIs
  • Learn how MachineMetrics used Hasura to:
    Increase developer productivity 10x
    Write far less middle-tier code
    Create a transitional architecture strategy adopting GraphQL and refactoring their REST endpoints - both served by Hasura
    Provide a secure data API for their end customers
    Integrate data with their existing systems and third-party APIs
About the Presenters
Jochen Rau
Lead Data Engineer - MachineMetrics
Tyler Hannan
Head of Community - Hasura.io

